Duchess Kate's mental health campaign

The Duchess of Cambridge has stepped out without her husband to talk about mental health.

0322_1800_BRI-INvestment
1:43

Two former investment directors to face $70,000 in fines
0322_1800_BRI-Stabbing
0:20

Teenage girl accused of stabbing man in the neck at party
0322_1800_BRI-GCcouncil
0:49

Gold Coast Council reconsiders plan to mine WiFi Facebook data
0322_1800_BRI-HouseFire
1:44

Man, 87, loses precious photos of late wife in devastating house fire 
0322_1800_BRI-Rollercoaster
0:19

Six stranded on Dreamworld rollercoaster
0322_1800_BRI-Stalker
1:34

Night stalker who broke into homes and raped women jailed
0322_1800_BRI-Whitsundays
2:58

Pilot of crashed helicopter 'tried to save passengers'
0322_1800_sa_fly
0:36

South Australians can now fly direct to Hunter Valley

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'