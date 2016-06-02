Peter Mitchell has been an integral part of television for more than three decades as a reporter, producer and presenter, but his talents have been as far-reaching as golf commentary, writing a weekly newspaper column and publishing a book.

Peter Mitchell

Born in Frankston in 1960, Peter spent most of his childhood living in the bay side suburb and with an older and younger brother, typically playing a great deal of sport, predominantly football and cricket.

Later, there was something of a 'sea change' when his parents bought a country pub at Katamatite (pop. 250) near Shepparton.

Peter returned to 'the smoke' to complete his HSC at the Peninsula School in Mt Eliza in 1977. Less than a month later he was offered a two-week trial in the Channel Nine newsroom as a cadet. He passed the trial and went on to become a fully-fledged reporter.

In 1981, Peter joined the news sport department specialising in football and golf - a sport he took up because it suited his working hours. He went to Brisbane to cover the 1982 Commonwealth Games and was presenting sport when Australia won the America's Cup in September 1983.

He also covered Victoria's horrific Ash Wednesday bushfires earlier that year.

In February 1988, Seven approached Peter to join the network as Melbourne's weekend news presenter - a position he held for almost 13 years. During this time he also anchored segments from Barcelona for the 1992 Olympic Games, co-hosted Australia's Most Wanted and presented The World Around Us.

In 1994, Peter joined Seven's golf coverage, initially introducing the leading players on the first tee, before moving into the commentary box, culminating in the 1998 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. Peter's interest in golf also led him to write the biography, launched in 1991, of Australian golfing legend Peter Thomson, a five-time winner of the prestigious British Open.

Peter's golf writing took another turn when he started the "Tee for Two" column in the Sunday Herald Sun. For two years and 100 weekly columns, Peter combined golf and an on-course chat with people from all walks of life, including sports people, politicians, entertainers, business leaders and charity workers.

His biggest day in the newsroom came on Sunday August 31st 1997. Peter presented an afternoon news flash; breaking into Seven's football coverage to reveal the news that Princess Diana had died.

"It was an incredible day and I'll never forget it," he said. "We crossed in and out of CNN's coverage all afternoon and evening, while preparing special half hour bulletins. All television networks in Australia covered Diana's funeral live. I don't think we'll see the like of it again."

Peter became Seven's solo prime time Monday to Friday news presenter in November 2000 and he still loves the energy of daily news.

“I love the fact that when I'm driving into work to prepare the afternoon updates I never know what might face me when I get there, and that it can all change at a moment's notice. That's the thrill of the job - when the adrenalin starts to flow.”

Outside the newsroom, Peter enjoys sitting back with a glass of red on his semi rural spread on the Mornington Peninsula with his wife Philippa, and four of their five children, Ben, Lucy, Maisie and Harry. Peter’s eldest daughter Amelia is married with one child.

"It's a great area for things like fishing, golf and weekends outdoors and a lovely place to bring up children.”

In 2010, Peter celebrated his 50th birthday by taking his family on a 6 week trip of a lifetime to Europe and the UK, where he visited St Andrews for the 2010 British Open.

In February 2013 he celebrated his 25 year anniversary with the network.

You can follow Peter on Twitter: @Peter_Mitchell7