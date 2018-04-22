Vic homes to get $50 power bonus in budget

Victorian households will pocket $50 if they use the state government's energy deal comparison website.

The $48 million bonus, which will be a part of next month's Victorian budget, has been welcomed by equality advocates who say it will help keep power companies honest.

To be eligible for the bonus, households must use the website, vic.gov.au/victorianenergycompare, between July 1 and December 32 this year.

They are not required to take up an offer or switch power plans to receive the bonus.

Premier Daniel Andrews said Victorians will be able save money on their bills while also picking up a $50 cash bonus.

"So many of our energy retailers bank on our consumers not having the time or the know-how to shop around and get a better deal," the premier told reporters on Sunday.

"We know there are better deals out there for Victorian families and this is about getting them on the website to find them."

Equality advocates the Victorian Council of Social Justice welcomed the bonus, saying it would help to keep energy companies honest and power prices affordable.

"For too long, the big power companies have been fleecing customs and getting away with it," VCOSS chief executive Emma King said.

"This extra scrutiny of people's power plans really puts the energy companies on notice ... and help people get the best deal."

The cash will be limited to properties, not individuals, and those already registered with the website can get the bonus if they go back during the six-month period.

All retailers are mandated by Victorian law to provide their detailed offers to the website so customers can do proper comparisons.

The premier denied the bonus was a pre-election gift, saying if people are incentivised to shop around then the state can save too.

This is especially true for concession card holders who get 17 per cent of their bills paid for by the public purse.