Burglars target 23 Melbourne churches

Burglars have targeted 23 Melbourne churches and religious buildings, with a 42-year-old man charged and police looking for more information.

Items were taken from properties of various religious denominations in Reservoir, Clifton Hill, Malvern, Ashburton, Caulfield, Melton, Oakleigh, Camberwell, Balwyn, Mentone, Coburg, Doncaster, Glen Iris and Ivanhoe West in March and April this year.

A 42-year-old Kew man has been charged with burglaries in Box Hill, Brunswick, Canterbury and Camberwell, remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on May 18, but police say other people are also involved and are appealing for more information.