Teen in court over fatal Melbourne smash

A teenager charged over a hit-and-run crash that killed a recently-married couple in Melbourne has appeared in court.

A teenager has been charged over a fatal hit-run collision in Melbourne.

Eric Victorsen, 19, of Boronia, appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Sunday charged with two counts of culpable driving and stealing a $170,00 Lexus SUV.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to re-appear in court on April 24.

His counsel told the court Victorsen has an acquired brain injury and an intellectual disability and would need to see the custody nurse as soon as possible to address those issues.

A 15-year-old Belgrave girl has also been charged with being an accessory and will face a children's court at a later date.

Police allege the teenagers travelled at "horrendous speeds" and ran a red light before crashing into a Holden Commodore in Wantirna South shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The driver of the Holden Bita Zaeim, 32, died in hospital, while her 38-year-old husband of 12 months, Matt Goland, died at the scene.

"So shocked to hear about this," one man commented on Facebook.

"One of the nicest guys you could ever meet with such a bright future. RIP Matt."