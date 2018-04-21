News

Defence minister headed to Germany, France

AAP /

International counter-terrorism efforts will be on the agenda when Defence Minister Marise Payne visits Europe in coming days.

Ms Payne will meet with defence counterparts and attend Anzac Day ceremonies when she visits Germany and France from Sunday to Thursday, also joining Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as he opens the Sir John Monash Centre at Villers-Bretonneux.

"Australia is committed to working with our international partners and private organisations to disrupt and stop the funding of terrorist networks," she said in a statement on Saturday.

