Vic WWI unknown soldier identified

A previously unidentified World War I soldier has now been formally recognised more than 100 years after his death.

Private Edward Attfield from Melbourne, who is buried in Egypt, was previously recorded as an illegal absentee.

Defence Personnel Minister Darren Chester confirmed Private Attfield's identity on Saturday following identification last August.

"It can now be confirmed Private Attfield lies in Old Cairo War Cemetery in Egypt. He had previously been declared a deserter by mistake," Mr Chester said in a statement.

Mr Chester also announced on Saturday that a new headstone for the soldier would be unveiled on Anzac Day next week.

Private Attfield was born in Prahran in 1890 and enlisted in December 2014, determined to serve his country.

In May 1915, he was deployed to Gallipoli with the 5th Battalion in the Australian Imperial Force.

He was wounded in action on May 26, 1915, and evacuated to a hospital in Alexandria.

He returned to Gallipoli in October and served until December.

On 30 January 1916, the body of an unknown Australian soldier was discovered near the Gizeh base in Egypt.

A medical examination failed to identify Private Attfield and he was buried as an unknown soldier.

Years later, a researcher from Victoria made a submission to the army to reconsider the case.

Next Wednesday, Private Attfield's most direct descendant will be presented with his newly struck medals as part of the Balnarring Victoria ANZAC Day activities.