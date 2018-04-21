Young married couple killed in Vic hit-run

Police are yet to question two teenagers arrested over a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the lives of a recently married couple in Melbourne.

A young couple are dead and two teens are on the run after a horror crash in Melbourne.

It's alleged the 19-year-old Boronia man and the 15-year-old Belgrave girl stole a Lexus 4WD from a Lysterfield house on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, as the occupants slept.

Police say they travelled at "horrendous speeds" and ran a red light before crashing into a Holden Commodore in Wantirna South shortly after midnight.

The 32-year-old female driver of the Holden was taken to hospital where she later died, while her 38-year-old male passenger died at the scene.

The couple have been identified as Matt Goland and Bita Zaeim in several reports and on social media.

From The Basin, they had only been married for 12 months.

"So shocked to hear about this," one man commented on Facebook.

"One of the nicest guys you could ever meet with such a bright future. RIP Matt."

Another woman commented: "She was a lovely young woman. A loss we won't get back."

The teenagers, who fled the crash site, are currently receiving medical treatment under police guard after their arrest at a Belgrave home about 1.15pm on Saturday.

Detectives will seek to interview them on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.

Acting Superintendent Stuart McGregor told reporters the "abhorrent" events seemed to be "a bit of a game" for the teenagers.

"There's nothing fun about this, this is not a game, this is real life, this is where people have died and this is where people will be going to jail," he told reporters.

"Everyone in the community just cannot understand how someone can think it's right to travel at speed - horrendous speeds - through a red light and then when you know you've done so much damage to another car, to another person, to two people, to think of themselves and just flee."

One of the dead couple's parents visited the Wantirna South crash site on Saturday morning.

"I've seen some pretty terrible incidents, this is probably up there. I've been able to explain how the collision occurred but I can't tell her why. This behaviour is just abhorrent," Sup McGregor said.

"Dealing with them and talking to them and seeing that state of shock, you never want to see that."

The road toll now stands at 64 for 2018, compared to 78 for the same time last year.