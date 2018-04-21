Vic murder jury to deliberate into weekend

A jury will continue deliberating over the weekend whether a man stabbed a teenager to death in regional Victoria more than 20 years ago.

Karl Michael Hague, 44, is standing trial in the Supreme Court of Victoria for the 1995 murder of 16-year-old Ricky Balcombe at the Geelong Market Square shopping centre.

Prosecutors claim Hague stabbed the teen as "payback" after the boy knifed his Kingswood car during a gang fight.

But Hague denies he was at the shopping centre at the time of the stabbing, claiming he was riding from his mum's house on a pushbike.

The jury was sent out on Monday afternoon to consider its verdict.

It will continue deliberations on Saturday, and possibly Sunday, if required.

If the jury reaches a verdict over the weekend, it will reassemble to deliver its outcome before Justice Lex Lasry.