Man in court over fatal Vic shooting

A man charged with a Father's Day murder on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula was arrested when police became worried he might leave the state like his two alleged accomplices.

David Lyons, 46, faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday charged with murdering Joshua DiPietro, who was shot in the head at Rosebud on September 3.

Lyons is the fourth person to be charged over DiPietro's death, after two people appeared in court on Thursday following their extradition from NSW.

Rachael Magee, 31, is accused of being an accessory to murder, while John Godfrey, 25, has been charged with murdering Mr DiPietro.

The pair were arrested at Smithfield, in Sydney's west, on Monday and subsequently extradited to Victoria.

Prosecutor Leigh Harrison said telephone intercepts on Lyons and the extradited pair were switched off on Tuesday.

"These telephone intercepts were only finalised when the co-accused were arrested," he told magistrate Suzanne Cameron.

Lyons was charged on Thursday with Mr DiPietro's murder, but a warrant for his arrest was issued on April 14, according to court documents.

"The accused is likely to abscond to NSW," the warrant said.

Mr DiPietro was found in the passenger seat of a friend's vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.

The 31-year-old had been at a Father's Day lunch with his parents before his mother dropped him at a milk bar at Rye.

He was collected by a friend, and police believe the pair was heading to the local RSL for a drink when Mr DiPietro was shot.

He was taken to hospital but died the following night.

One of his associates, 30-year-old Craig Leslie Williams, has been in custody since he was charged in September with Mr DiPietro's murder and three counts of conduct endangering life.

Lyons, Magee and Godfrey are due to return to court on August 23.

Williams is due to face court on August 6.