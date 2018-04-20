Vic woman takes $1m lotto ticket to bed

With a winning Lotto ticket beneath her pillow a Melbourne woman shouldn't have had a worry in the world, but still couldn't sleep a wink.

For two nights the giddy Ferntree Gully woman kept her unregistered division one TattsLotto ticket - one of two winning entries worth a guaranteed $1 million - safe by snuggling up with it in bed alongside her equally-excited husband.

"I've slept with the ticket beside me. We just went to bed and couldn't sleep. I've been awake for two nights thinking 'oh my God'," the anonymous woman said on Friday, adding she'll use the windfall to pay off debts and pass some on to her kids.