Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run
Ex-AFL star Archer in court for punch case

Jacqueline Le
AAP /

Students and volunteers who were at a junior football game in Melbourne where former AFL star Glenn Archer punched a runner will be interviewed about what they saw as he appeals an assault conviction.

Ex-AFL player Glenn Archer (left) is appealing assault charges stemming from a junior football game.

Ex-AFL player Glenn Archer (left) is appealing assault charges stemming from a junior football game.

Archer, 45, appeared in the Victorian County Court on Friday as judge Mark Dean scheduled a three-day hearing in February for the former footballer to appeal his conviction for assaulting the volunteer.

The North Melbourne great struck the runner as tensions boiled at his son's game at a Heidelberg oval in June, and later pleaded guilty to assault, but was taken aback when he was convicted of the crime and fined $2000.

