Ex-Catholic brother jailed for Vic abuse

A Catholic order allowed a religious brother who sexually abused students to keep teaching in Melbourne and moved him to other schools after a complaint was made against him.

Former De La Salle brother Frank Terrence Keating, 75, was on Friday sentenced to five years and three months in jail for indecently assaulting eight school boys between 1969 and 1977.

Victorian County Court judge Gregory Lyon said Keating was able to continue abusing students after that period because the De La Salle order did not take any further action against him.

"When you were caught out, your order simply moved you on quietly," he said.

"You went quietly with no contrition, or reflection, or regard for those boys. You simply continued offending."

Keating was aged between 28 and 35 when he exploited his position as a teacher at De La Salle Malvern and a leader within the church to abuse eight students.

"It is apparent that all of your victims felt powerless to do anything about your predatory approaches," judge Lyon said.

His victims were aged 11 to 15 at the time.

Keating brazenly abused some boys during class while other students were present.

"(One victim) felt helpless as you were his teacher and this was occurring in class," Judge Lyon said.

Another boy was abused under the pretext of Brother Keating adjusting the student's uniform at the front of the classroom.

Keating, who was also a football coach, abused one boy in the changing room before and after games.

Judge Lyon said Keating was allowed to continue teaching even though a complaint had been lodged in 1978.

"In the knowledge of that complaint, the order of De La Salle Brothers took no disciplinary action against you."

Instead, De La Salle moved Keating from Victoria to South Australia and Queensland.

"Your moves to other schools simply facilitated the continuation of your predatory sexual abuse of children," judge Lyon said.

Keating has previously been convicted and jailed Queensland for abusing boys at another school.

Police charged him with further offences in Victoria after two former students addressed the child abuse royal commission in 2015.

Keating retrospectively tried to explain his abusive conduct by saying he was "trying to make them feel good".

"Quite Frankly, Mr Keating, I do not believe a word of that," judge Lyon said.

Keating, who pleaded guilty to 13 counts of indecent assault against a male under 16, has been in custody since December.

He must serve at least three years behind bars before being eligible for parole.