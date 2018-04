New details have been revealed about the shooting death of a man found in a Melbourne driveway.

The 28-year-old Essendon man's body was discovered in the driveway of a house in Barkly Street, Ringwood, about 1.05am on Tuesday and police believe the man was shot around the corner minutes earlier.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly on Wantirna Road between Arlington and Barkly streets, has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.