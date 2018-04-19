Brother of Vic rampage accused spared jail

The younger brother of Melbourne's accused Bourke Street rampage driver has been spared jail for holding up a knife to his mother and breaking her door and mobile phone.

Angelo Gargasoulas has avoided jail for assaulting his mother, criminal damage and drug possession.

Angelo Gargasoulas, 27, was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order and 180 hours of unpaid work on Thursday over the incident at his mother's house in July 2016.

It means Gargasoulas will avoid immediate prison time over the assault, despite recently breaching a court order by driving while disqualified.

He previously admitted breaking the door of his mother's home, arming himself with a knife, throwing her phone at a wall and possessing the drug "ice".

Magistrate John Hardy set strict supervision conditions and implored Gargasoulas not break them, or risk winding up in jail.

"You can do this but you need to make an effort," Mr Hardy told Melbourne Magistrates Court.

"I believe wholeheartedly that you can. I have come to know you a bit and you are not stupid."

Gargasoulas was ordered to live at his sister's house and abide by a curfew.

He is training to become a traffic control officer and has been attending a men's behaviour program, the magistrate heard.

But he's also recently been caught driving while disqualified, after having his licence stripped from him for four years for past offending.

The court was told Gargasoulas was running late for a drug treatment appointment and borrowed a friend's car.

The magistrate wasn't impressed, particularly because it wasn't the first time he had been caught driving while disqualified.

"There is no reason good enough for you to drive," Mr Hardy said.

"I can send you to prison on that alone for two years."

Mr Hardy is expected to deal with this offence when Gargasolouas returns to court on July 24.

He will also be re-sentenced for breaching past community corrections orders.

Gargasoulas previously admitted smashing plates and glassware during an argument with his mother in December 2016.

The offences are unrelated to allegations faced by his older brother Dimitrious "Jimmy" Gargasoulas who is charged over a deadly car attack in Melbourne's CBD in January 2017.

Dimitrious faces six counts of murder and 28 charges of attempted murder for allegedly mowing down pedestrians in a car in Bourke Street.