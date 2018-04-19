Vic woman's home gym death staged: police

The death of a young pregnant Melbourne woman was staged to look like a tragic home gym accident, police believe.

Snezana Stojanovska, 26, was found dead lying on a makeshift bench press in her garage and her husband told police she had a barbell across her neck.

But detectives think Ms Stojanovska was strangled and her November 2010 death was staged.

State Coroner Judge Sara Hinchey heard during her inquest on Thursday that Ms Stojanovska had bruising on her neck that simply didn't fit with a weightlifting accident.

"Snezana's death was reported to be a tragic weightlifting accident," the opening statement of the inquest said.

"Your honour suspects that Snezana's death was the result of homicide."

The young mother-to-be was found by paramedics lifeless and lying on an ironing board that had been propped up on books.

She was found wearing her pyjamas and a dressing gown, not gym clothes.

A barbell was resting against a nearby chair with a 5kg weight on each end. It totalled 30kg.

Her husband Dragi Stojanovska told police he found his wife dead about 11am with the barbell on her neck.

His brother Vasko, who also lived at the home, called triple zero.

Mr Stojanovska and his brother both faced polygraph tests.

No one has been charged over the death, despite a comprehensive investigation.

The coroner heard Ms Stojanovska was fit and healthy at the time of her death and there was no reason why she couldn't have pushed the barbell off her neck.

Detectives did tests and were unable to balance the same barbell across a neck because any movement caused it to tip.

A sports scientist analysed the crime scene and said the ironing board bench press set-up was the "strangest" he'd ever seen.

The Victorian Institute of Sport's Harry Brennan also noted there were no collars on the bar to hold the weights in place.

Ms Stojanovska had bruising to the sides of her neck and jaw with associated haemorrhaging under the skin, an autopsy revealed.

The coroner will investigate the cause and time of death, events beforehand, and the identity of anyone involved.

Judge Hinchey is expected to hear from Ms Stojanovska's husband, family members, a doctor and detectives.

A preliminary hearing was held on Thursday and the inquest will begin at a later date.