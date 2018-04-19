Report flags ways to bust Vic congestion

Victoria lags behind other states when it comes to how it sets public transport fares and needs to be more transparent, a new report says.

The Infrastructure Victoria report also suggests that expanding and increasing the CBD car parking levy offers a chance to better manage transport demand in Melbourne, where parking costs are significantly lower than similar cities such as Sydney.

The report, released on Thursday, predicts time spent on congested roads in Melbourne will increase by one-fifth by 2030.

By this time, the metropolitan population is forecast to swell from 4.5 million people in 2015 to almost six million.

The population jump means there will be an estimated 3.5 million extra trips daily across the transport network, with cars to still account for most trips.

To combat congestion, the report makes recommendations that could be introduced within five years to improve travel times on the network.

It suggests a more transparent approach in setting public transport fares and expanding off-peak fares.

Off-peak public transport fare systems are already widely in cities such as Sydney, Singapore, Berlin, London, Los Angeles and Tokyo.

Another suggested approach is to apply a peak period surcharge, as is the case for London's rail travel.

"Victoria lags behind other states in its approach to setting fares and remedying this could deliver network wide benefits," the report says.

The report also recommends expanding and increasing the car parking levy, saying parking costs, already significantly lower than comparable cities such as Sydney, are a "key lever" for government in managing demand.

Other recommendations include overhauling bus routes and replacing poor-performing routes with low-cost services such as vans or minibuses, which pick up several passengers at once and take them to selected destinations.

Premier Daniel Andrews said there were no plans to change the car park levy.