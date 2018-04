A Melbourne woman has admitted stealing more than 50 bottles of perfume from a pharmacy to fund her heroin addiction.

Deborah Marshall, 48, has also confessed to thieving dozens of pairs of men's underpants from a Bonds store at Moonee Ponds in 2018.

Magistrate John Hardy on Thursday said Marshall stole the items to pay "mongrel dealers" and she's lucky to be alive given how many times she's been saved by paramedics.