Cops seek clues in Vic scrub to shooting

A burnt patch of bushland on Victoria's surf coast is set to be scoured for clues to solve the case of a suspected mistaken identity execution of a young man.

Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of Muhamed Yucel in Melbourne.

Muhamed Yucel, 22, was shot in the chest while playing computer games in a Keysborough garage, in southeast Melbourne, in May.

The killing is thought to be a case of mistaken identity linked to Comancheros bikies and the firearm used in the shooting was later uncovered in grassland at Eastern View Beach off the Great Ocean Road, more than 150km from the shooting.

A burn-off on Thursday was designed to allow investigators to clear the area so it could be more closely for clues.

"It's clear that the firearm used to kill Muhamed has been discarded at this location," Detective Inspector Tim Day told ABC radio.

"So we work on the assumption or we ask ourselves the question, 'has anything else been dumped at this location?'."

Det Insp Day said while detectives were satisfied they had not missed anything during previous searches, they wanted to double check.

The area is set to be analysed on Friday.

Investigators previously said a dark coloured Jeep Cherokee was seen leaving the scene of the Keysborough shooting.

"We believe it to have been a case of mistaken identity and the shots were fired by a gunman at the wrong property on the street," Insp Day said.

He added a grey Toyota Corolla was spotted near Eastern View Beach in the early hours of May 3, and believed its occupants discarded the firearm in thick scrub.

Det Insp Day had previously said Mr Yucel's shooting was a ruthless act that "crossed the line, even in the criminal world".

Mr Yucel's family joined police to plead for information about the much-loved son.

"There's not a day that goes past when we can't think of him," his father Bekir Yucel said in March.