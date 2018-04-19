Repeat crooks commit half Vic crime: study

A small number of repeat offenders are responsible for almost half the crime in Victoria, new research shows.

The 10-year study by the Crime Statistics Agency, released on Thursday, found just six per cent of offenders were responsible for 44 per cent of recorded police incidents in the state.

This group of offenders committed more than 10 crimes each between 2008 and 2017.

The study also profiled repeat offenders and found more than 80 per cent were male and born in Australia, with 54 per cent of them aged under 25.

The most common crime committed was non-aggravated burglary followed by stealing from a retail store.

The study was consistent with other research in Australia and internationally, the agency's chief statistician Catherine Andersson said.

"Previous studies including those from NSW and the US have also found that a small number of chronic offenders were responsible for a large proportion of crime - Victoria is not unique in that sense," she said.

The statistics do not include unsolved crime, the agency noted.

REPEAT OFFENDERS IN VICTORIA:

* 54.2 per cent aged under 25

* 83.3 per cent male

* 84.3 per cent born in Australia

* Responsible for 43.9 per cent of crimes in Victoria

(Repeat offenders are defined as people who committed more than 10 crimes during the study)

SOURCE: Crime Statistics Agency Victoria