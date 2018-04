A man has been arrested following a two-hour stand-off with police in north west Victoria.

The 35-year-old Mildura man, wanted on a warrant, produced a sawn-off shotgun when he was stopped by patrolling police in Mildura around 3am on Thursday.

Police drew their firearms and challenged the man, and he surrendered after two hours of negotiations.

Nobody was injured during the incident and the man is being interviewed by police.