Victorians to receive Aust Day honours

AAP /

Sports legends and human rights champions are among the Victorians being awarded for their services to the Australia.

Oxfam Australia chief executive Helen Szoke will be appointed an Officer (AO) of the Order of Australia at Melbourne's Government House on Thursday for services for social justice.

Other Victorians being honoured include Australian Olympic Committee executive and former St Kilda Football Club president, Andrew Plympton.

He will be named a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia, alongside Australian Olympic basketballer Michele Timms.

