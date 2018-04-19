Extradited pair in Vic court for murder

A man and woman extradited to Victoria from NSW over the fatal shooting of a man on Father's Day are due to face court.

Joshua DiPietro, 31, was found in the passenger seat of a friend's vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head at Rosebud on the Mornington Peninsula on September 3.

Mr DiPietro had been at a Father's Day lunch with his parents before his mother dropped him at a Rye milk bar, kissed him goodbye and told him she loved him.

He was collected by a friend and police believe the pair was headed to the RSL for a drink when Mr DiPietro was shot.

He was taken to hospital but died the next night.

On Monday, police in Sydney's west arrested two people at Smithfield.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with Mr DiPietro's murder, while a 31-year-old woman was charged with being an accessory to murder.

They are expected to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

One of Mr DiPietro's associates, Craig Leslie Williams, was charged in September with his murder and three counts of conduct endangering life.