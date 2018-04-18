Bailed Vic tattoo shop owner hit woman

A convicted murderer with a long history of crime was on bail when he slapped a woman and threatened to kill her on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.

Christopher Millar, 49, was jailed for more than four years on Wednesday after he hit the woman in the face at her Crib Point house over a personal grievance in September 2016.

Millar drove his motorcycle to her home wearing all black and asked to speak to the victim's husband before he attacked her.

"You told her to stop driving past your house or you would 'put a bullet through her chest'," County Court Judge Mark Dean said.

"In a rage you slapped the victim forcefully in the face."

The slim, bushy-bearded, ink-covered Millar faced his sentencing in a suit with his black hair slicked to one side.

The tattoo parlour owner was on bail and was serving a community corrections order at the time of the assault.

The incident followed a history of violent crimes spanning three states, the court was told.

Millar's trouble with the law started in his early teens, and in 1982 he discharged a loaded gun and robbed someone in Sydney's west.

He fatally stabbed a man in Canberra in 1988 when aged 19 and was jailed for 20 years for murder.

More recently he assaulted two workers near his tattoo parlour after they got in his way, breaking one man's jaw.

"It is clear from that history that you pose a real risk to the community," Judge Dean said.

The judge did not believe Millar was truly remorseful for his assault on the Crib Point woman but noted his guilty pleas.

Millar has a history of drug abuse and poor impulse control, the judge said.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, making threats to kill, common assault and other charges.

Millar was jailed for four years and nine months with a non-parole period of two years and three months.