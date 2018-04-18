Vic psych treatment criticised after death

The use of electroshock therapy on patients in Victoria should be limited after staff made errors about a mentally-ill man's care and failed to prevent him from killing himself, a coroner has found.

Gerard Helliar, 62, died on November 16, 2012 when his life support was switched off days after self-harming while he was an involuntary patient at Frankston Hospital's mental health ward.

Coroner Peter White on Wednesday found Mr Helliar's death could have been prevented, but errors in care and risk assessment "made Gerard's demise much more likely than need have been the case".

The coroner said there was a failure to deal with the risks linked to the increasingly intense electro-convulsive therapy that Mr Helliar was receiving for his bipolar disorder.

The 62-year-old was diagnosed with bipolar in 1994 and had a history of suicidal ideation.

Mr Helliar had previously received ECT, with doctors noting his mental illness was treatment resistant.

In September 2012, Mr Helliar was taken to Frankston Hospital's Ward 2B because of his deteriorating mental health.

He was prescribed mood stabilisers and said he didn't want to undergo ECT, but his treating doctors decided ECT was an appropriate last resort.

Coroner White found doctors went ahead with ECT even though they did not believe it would help Mr Helliar.

"Rather, the imposition of further pain and discomfort and the resulting stress and sense of hopelessness only added to the symptoms already evident," Mr White said.

The coroner has recommended health authorities change ECT guidelines to regulate the type and frequency of treatments, as well as the manner in which shock delivery is calculated.

While ECT can be used successfully in some cases, Mr White said "there remains an uncomfortable level of uncertainty about the medical management surrounding ECT treatment and the potential for error".

"Given the potential level of functional decline of such patients, the need to offer all possible protection is paramount," he said.

Coroner White also criticised the hospital for failing to create a safe environment in Ward 2B by not taking away Mr Helliar's belt.

He has recommended Victorian psychiatric wards review their policy on allowing patients to keep potentially dangerous personal items.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.