Victorian regional trains get connected

AAP /

Train passengers aboard Victoria's five busiest regional lines will now get better mobile phone coverage.

About a quarter of V/Line's Vlocity trains are now fitted with mobile signal boosters. The entire Vlocity fleet on the Traralgon, Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and Seymour lines will be connected by the end of the year.

Some blackspots will exist until all trains are fitted with boosters and 35 new mobile towers are operational under the $18 million state government plan.

Stickers will inform passengers they are on a connected train.

