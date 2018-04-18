Melbourne woman wakes up $10m richer

A Melbourne woman has woken up $10 million richer after winning a lottery overnight, although she initially thought she had fallen victim to an online scam.

The woman, who wishes to keep her identity secret, won the Oz Lotto division one prize of $10 million with a randomly selected ticket on Tuesday night.

"Are you sure this isn't a scam from Nigeria? I'm so cynical. I'm feeling like this is a hoax," she told Tatts officials when they told her she was a multi-millionaire.

The winner said was "definitely" going to retire, and perhaps plan a holiday or a buy a new home.