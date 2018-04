A disqualified driver has been sprung tampering with a speed camera in regional Victoria.

The 28-year-old Epsom man was arrested after allegedly removing part of a Bendigo traffic safety camera on April 10, and placing it on the bonnet of the vehicle it was tethered to.

The incident was filmed by other cameras within the vehicle and the man is expected to be charged on summons with tampering with a motor vehicle, speed camera and driving while disqualified.