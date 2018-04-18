Melbourne gets union-savvy UK fire boss

Incoming Metropolitan Fire Brigade chief Dan Stephens comes to Victoria from the UK where he's been no stranger to hosing down union tensions.

Mr Stephens was announced as both chief officer and CEO on Wednesday, following an international search for a candidate.

"We really wanted the absolute best person for the MFB so we didn't want to limit ourselves to this town, or this state, or this country," board president Jasmine Doak told reporters.

"We looked internationally and we found the very best person in Dan."

Mr Stephens has a wealth of experience in firefighting and emergency services, as well as working with unions, Ms Doak said.

"Dan has a great relationship with the (Fire Brigades Union) in the UK at the moment, he works in a unionised workforce and he knows how important that is.

"He will build all the relationships he needs once he gets here."

He will replace acting chief officer Greg Leach in May and his appointment comes while the MFB goes through a tumultuous pay deal.

The United Firefighters Union has blasted the appointment of Mr Stephens, labelling him as "anti-union" in a bulletin to members.

"We do not want to import into our fire services the union-busting, budget-breaking culture that has taken precedence over safe systems of work in the United Kingdom," the bulletin reads.

The union criticised the state government for its lack of consultation during the appointment process.

"This is a low point for union relations with the Andrews Government and will be a defining moment in the short and long-term relationship."

The union will hold two special general meetings on Monday to discuss the appointment with members.