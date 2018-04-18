News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why 'dine-and-dash couple' have started a crowd funding page
Why accused dine-and-dash woman has started a crowd funding page

Vic election promises to be kept in check

AAP /

Victoria's first independent parliamentary budget officer has been appointed to help politicians keep policy costs in check.

Former Queensland acting auditor-general Anthony Close will serve a five-year term, heading an office accessible to all state MPs and staffed by professionals like economists and researchers.

Mr Close's office will help prepare election policy costings, pre-election reports and post-election reports, and provide advice to MPs on financial, fiscal or economic matters including on the state budget.

Back To Top