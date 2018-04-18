Plea to solve Vic mistaken identity murder

A man gunned down in a possible botched underworld hit in Melbourne last August was followed by his killer, police say.

Ferntree Gully man Zabi Ezedyar, 26, was found with several gunshot wounds to his upper body at a Narre Warren home on August 16.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Police on Wednesday revealed it was possible his murder was a case of mistaken identity and was linked the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang.

"There is nothing at all in his background that would indicate that he would be the intended victim for this," homicide squad Detective Inspector Tim Day told reporters.

"We are looking into the possibility of OMCG (outlaw motorcycle gang) activity, in particular, the Comancheros."

Det Insp Day said the case was similar to the murder of Muhamed Yucel in May, who police believe was mistakenly shot during an ongoing feud between bikie gangs.

There is also speculation underworld figure Mohammad Akbar Keshtiar was the intended target and present at the home when Mr Ezedyar was shot.

Mr Ezedyar's family said the two families were known to each other.

"We weren't really aware that he had any association with Akbar but my mum's family knew them back in our country (Afghanistan) from a very, very long time ago," his sister Deana said.

She said her brother would never be involved in criminal activity.

"I always told him ... there are always people out there that are stronger than you, just be careful.

"And he always used to say ... you've got to protect yourself in this world and he was right."

Police earlier on Wednesday released CCTV footage of a Holden CRV seen driving in the area shortly before Mr Ezedyar was murdered and believe it is linked to the shooting.

It shows the car following the victim's car, shortly before he arrived at the property where he was shot and then speeding away afterwards.

"We are satisfied the CRV was some way involved in the incident," Det Insp Day said.

He said police had also received information that a white Toyota Corolla, possibly a 2014-15 model, was also linked to the shooting.

"We believe information about these cars could prove crucial to us progressing the investigation," he said.

"Any piece of information no matter how small, how insignificant it might seem to you, could be a big deal to us."

Mr Ezedyar's mother Mariam sobbed as she pleaded for his killers to come forward.

"I just want justice for my son," she said.