Murder charge over Vic body found in car

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body in a car southwest of Melbourne.

The victim was named by media as 41-year-old Jason Fry, found dead by police in a parked Holden Commodore in the Geelong suburb of North Shore on Sunday.

"You didn't deserve this uncle Jason," his niece Kirra wrote on Facebook.

"It won't ever hurt any less than what it does right now, but the memories I have with you will never fade.

"I'll always watch over your beautiful kids and protect them just like you'd want."

The tributes came as a 40-year-old man was arrested at nearby Lara on Tuesday and charged with murder.

He is expected to front the Geelong Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Detectives previously said the Commodore had been moved to various locations around Geelong with the man's body inside.