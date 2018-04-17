Vic drugs, weapons sting nets 14 arrests

More than a dozen men and women with alleged links to a Melbourne drug and firearm trafficking ring have been arrested.

Nine men and women, aged between 26 and 54, have been or are likely to be charged with offences such as possessing and trafficking drugs and prohibited weapons, following police raids across 10 Melbourne properties on Tuesday.

More than half a kilo of methylamphetamine, two litres of GHB, cannabis and more than 100 prescription pills were allegedly found alongside numerous firearms, ammunition, and other weapons including knuckledusters and daggers.

"We're happy that we've got the ringleader, the main facilitator for these transactions, whether it be drugs or firearms ... as well as the periphery targets," Detective Inspector Mick Daly told reporters.

"Some of the offenders are definitely linked."

One of the men arrested was issued with a penalty notice for breaching bail, while another four people were still being interviewed over the raids at suburbs including Footscray, Brighton, Clyde North and Dandenong North.

Others charged over the alleged drug network were due to appear in the Dandenong Magistrates Court later on Tuesday.

More than 100 officers were involved in the early morning raids following a 10-month investigation into methylamphetamine and illegal firearms trading.

More firearms were also seized in country Victoria following the Melbourne raids, police added.