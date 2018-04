A man has been found dead in a suburban driveway in Melbourne's northeast.

Emergency services were called to Barkly Street, Ringwood, at 1.05am on Tuesday morning on reports a man had been shot.

A man, believed to be aged in his 30s or 40s, was found dead in a driveway a short time later.

Homicide detectives have established a crime scene and an investigation is under way.

Officers are speaking to neighbours and have cordoned off much of the street.