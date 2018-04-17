Hunt for killer after Melbourne shooting

A shooter remains on the run after a man was found dead in the driveway of a northeast Melbourne home.

A gunman is on the run after fatally shooting a man on the driveway of a Melbourne home.

Police found the body of a 28-year-old Essendon man in a driveway on Barkly Street, Ringwood at 1am on Tuesday.

They had been called to reports a man had been shot.

A crime scene was established and the death is being treated as suspicious.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around the time of the shooting, in the vicinity including Ellinson Street, Barkly Street, Maidstone Street and Vine Street.

A neighbour called "Luke" said the incident was unsettling.

"It's not good. I don't exactly feel safe when this stuff happens," he told the Seven Network.