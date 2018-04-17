Off-field cap for cricket's Belinda Clark

A hero with the bat long before women's cricket took off in Australia, former national captain Belinda Clark is about to receive her highest honour.

The prolific batswoman, widely considered Australia's best female player, will receive an Order of Australia (AO) medal at a ceremony at Melbourne's Government House on Tuesday.

She was appointed the Order in January.

She is being recognised for her service as a player and captain, as well as her work off the pitch as an administrator and role model for young sportswomen.

As a player, Clark represented Australia from 1991 to 2005, captaining the women's team for a record 11 years. During her captaincy, the side won 84 of 101 games and two World Cup titles.

In 2011, Clark became the second woman to be inducted into the International Cricket Council Hall of Fame, having already been recognised by the Sport Australia Hall of Fame and Cricket Australia Hall of Fame.

The annual awards for the best female cricketer in NSW and Australia are both named after Ms Clark.

She will be joined by a host of award recipients recognised for their efforts in science, sport, the arts and the community, including former Sportsgirl CEO David Bardas, Village Roadshow's Graham Burke and former Victorian MP Bill Baxter.

Governor of Victoria Linda Dessau will present the awards.