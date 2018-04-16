News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother of slain schoolgirl Sydney schoolgirl speaks out after killer freed
'Did she get to cry out for me?': Mother's anguish after daughter's killer walks free

Car moved several times before man's body found inside: police

AAP /

A car containing a dead man had been moved a number of times around Geelong before police found the corpse.

Kendrick Lamar becomes first rapper to win Pulitzer music prize
0:50

Kendrick Lamar becomes first rapper to win Pulitzer music prize
Trump puts the brakes on new Russia sanctions: official
1:24

Trump puts the brakes on new Russia sanctions: official
UK firm turns discarded gum into shoes, coffee cups, and combs
2:14

UK firm turns discarded gum into shoes, coffee cups, and combs
Heat, Wind, Low Humidity Fuel Oklahoma Wildfires
0:36

Heat, Wind, Low Humidity Fuel Oklahoma Wildfires
0417_1800_vic_principal
1:40

Deputy principal returns to work after haircut sacking
0417_sun_newsbreak
11:16

News Headlines: Tuesday 17 April
0417_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:16

News Break - April 17
Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island
1:04

Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island
Robotic dog lends a paw at care home for the elderly
2:15

Robotic dog lends a paw at care home for the elderly
Pakistan's transgender anchor goes on air defying stigma
1:43

Pakistan's transgender anchor goes on air defying stigma
Celebrity quotes of the week: Kim Kardashian West on her new niece
1:03

Celebrity quotes of the week: Kim Kardashian West on her new niece
Canada's Trudeau starts French visit with UNESCO meeting
0:48

Canada's Trudeau starts French visit with UNESCO meeting
 

Detectives on Monday confirmed the 41-year-old man's death is being treated as suspicious.

He was found inside a Holden Commodore at suburban North Shore on Sunday by officers investigating reports of a burglary.

Police believe the blue car containing the body had been moved during the past week. Source: 7 News

"Detectives believe the blue VT Holden Commodore containing the body had been moved during the past week and was not consistently in the same location," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

Police want to hear from anyone who had seen the Commodore in the area before Sunday.

Police in North Shore following the discovery of a body on Sunday. Source: 7 News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Back To Top