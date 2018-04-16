Vic jury deliberates over Geelong murder

A jury has begun deliberating whether a man stabbed a teenager to death at a Victorian shopping centre more than 20 years ago.

Karl Michael Hague, 44, is standing trial in the Victorian Supreme Court for the 1995 Geelong murder of 16-year-old Ricky Balcombe.

Justice Lex Lasry sent the jury out out to consider its verdict on Monday afternoon.

During the six-week trial, the prosecution alleged Hague stabbed the teen as "payback" after the boy knifed Hague's Kingswood car during a gang fight.

The possibility the pair had been involved in a drug deal gone wrong has also been raised at trial.

Hague's former associate Simmone Stamolos gave evidence that Hague told her Ricky was "the little c*** that knifed my car" after the teen was murdered.

During his time in the witness box, Hague accused Ms Stamolos of lying.

He also disputed the evidence of eyewitnesses who said they saw Hague, then 21, at Market Square shopping centre on May 5, 1995, about the time Ricky was fatally stabbed

Hague says he was not at the shopping centre the day Ricky died.