Dead man in car moved, Vic police say

A car containing a dead man had been moved a number of times around Geelong before police found the corpse.

Detectives on Monday confirmed the 41-year-old's death is being treated as suspicious.

He was found inside a Holden Commodore at suburban North Shore on Sunday by officers investigating reports of a burglary.

"Detectives believe the blue VT Holden Commodore containing the body had been moved during the past week and was not consistently in the same location," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

Police want to hear from anyone who had seen the Commodore in the area before Sunday.