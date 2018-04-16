Drug, booze tests continue for Vic ambos

Nearly 200 paramedics have been drug and alcohol tested following a trafficking scandal at Victoria's ambulance service.

Ambulance Victoria says it has overhauled its drug and alcohol policies after 15 paramedics were in 2017 caught using and trafficking drugs from ambulance supplies, including Temazepam, Oxycodone, Fentanyl and morphine.

Some also stole intravenous bags to treat hangovers suffered by colleagues, family or friends, according to Victoria's Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission.

Ambulance Victoria has since ramped up drug and alcohol screening of its employees, with 198 tested by March and random tests to continue on a weekly basis.

The organisation on Monday said pharmacists had been recruited to reduce paramedic involvement in ordering and tracking restricted medications.

A professional conduct unit had also been established to allow staff to report misconduct anonymously.

An electronic medication inventory and staff training around restricted medications would be introduced later in the year.

The measures were detailed in a progress report to IBAC after the watchdog flagged theft of controlled drugs for personal use or sale as a significant corruption risk.

Of the 15 paramedics from the Barwon South West region embroiled in the drug use and trafficking scandal, one was sacked and eight resigned.

Another six received a formal warning and some were sent to work in different regionals and underwent ethics counselling.