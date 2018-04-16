Vic teen guilty after girl sent nude pics

A young Victorian man pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after a 14-year-old girl sent him naked photos of herself on Facebook.

The man, who was 18 at the time, did not ask for the pictures, and after receiving them he made efforts to distance himself from the girl.

But he did not delete the photos and was charged after police seized his phone in an unrelated search concerning his father.

The 19-year-old was sentenced without conviction in the County Court on Monday and ordered to be of good behaviour for 12 months.

The judge said it was a "very unusual" case and at the lowest end of those for child pornography.

"The undeniable fact is you did not ask for these images to be sent. They were sent by (the girl) of her own volition," the judge said.

"You became aware that this seemed to indicate she was keen on you, and you tried to distance yourself."

The young man, who can't be named to protect the girl's identity, told authorities he had forgotten about the images.

But as an adult it was his responsibility to delete the images, the judge said.

"And in the end that is your crime, the fact you did not delete them from your phone," she said.

The teen knew the girl through school and some volunteering activities.

The judge described him as being of "active good character", having done lots of volunteer work, including in the area of youth mental health.

He has seen a counsellor since the incident and recently gained work as an apprentice tradesman.

The judge decided not to convict the young man, noting life may be more difficult with a criminal record.