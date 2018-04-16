Vic drug trafficker jailed for 20 years

A man who ran a multi-million dollar drug empire in Melbourne has been jailed for 20 years after police deciphered his coded but very detailed business records.

Kha Nguyen, 40, was on Monday jailed for 20 years, and must serve at least 16, for trafficking large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine from his Southbank apartment.

Police raided Nguyen's home and rented Ferrari in 2015 and found a coded diary of his illegal business dealings that were translated from Vietnamese into English, Victorian County judge Phillip Coish said.

Police also found $22,000 in cash inside the car and drug manufacturing equipment in Nguyen's apartment.

Nguyen pleaded guilty to some drug charges, but denied the large-scale drug trafficking, for which he stood trial.

A jury found him guilty of four counts of drug trafficking.

Judge Coish said the verdict showed the jury rejected Nguyen's claim that he had written down information about drug transactions, weights and prices for someone else.

"You stated that it was your handwriting in the numerous diaries and notebooks found in your apartment and motor vehicles," judge Coish said.

"You stated that you had completed the entries in these diaries and notebooks at the request of a Vietnamese man."

The judge said Nguyen's notes showed he received $6 million for the drugs, and had paid $4.4 million to suppliers.

"You were predominantly a wholesaler, being involved in the buying and selling of drugs of dependence," judge Coish said.

Nguyen has previous convictions for drug trafficking, including an eight-year jail term in Vietnam for trafficking ecstasy and methamphetamine.

He has already spent 952 days in pre-sentence custody.