Vic Libs president junks gay therapy bid

Victorian Liberals president Michael Kroger has stepped in to stop a motion on gay conversion therapy being debated at the party's state council meeting.

"The agenda committee didn't get it quite right this time, so I've intervened and asked them to withdraw the motions and they've agreed to do that," Mr Kroger told Sky News on Monday.

The motion called for state legislation to allow health practitioners to "offer counselling out of same-sex attraction or gender transitioning to patients who request it" and was up for debate at the party's annual state council meeting later this month, The Age reported at the weekend.

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy said there was "absolutely no chance" the motion would get up under his leadership, even if conservative factions may be pushing for it.

"It is absolutely ridiculous to suggest ... any government I would lead would consider anything like conversion therapies for anyone. It is just a ridiculous suggestion," Mr Guy told reporters.