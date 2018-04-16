Road safety boost for Vic schools

Road safety around Victorian schools will be improved under a $23.9 million state budget boost.

The school crossing supervisor program will be continued and safety upgrades will include crossing improvements and electronic variable speed limit signs on high risk roads.

"School crossings and speed zones make a massive difference - that's why we're investing in this program to make sure that every child, parent and teacher is safe when travelling to and from school," Education Minister James Merlinos said on Monday.