Passengers ride high on Vic skyrail

Victorians will be riding high in Melbourne's southeast with the new Clayton Station opening as part of the level crossing removal works.

Trains will run on skyrail after the station was closed as one of five to be rebuilt under the state government's Caulfield-to-Dandenong Level Crossing Removal Project.

The new station has been built closer to Carinish Rd in Clayton.

Yet while trains run, works to complete station car and bicycle parks, build a permanent customer service office and improve the surrounding open space will occur over coming months.

Premier Daniel Andrews said it would be a "great day" for the local community.

"There are nine level crossings to be removed on the Cranbourne-Pakenham line and Clayton Station will be open. It will be a great day for that local community, a further two level crossings gone in full delivery of the commitments that we made," he said on Sunday.

"Brand new station, upgraded track able to run those high capacity trains that are being built right here in Victoria. It will be a great day."

He said the level removal crossing project was ahead of schedule with more than 20 on track to be ripped up by the end of the year.

Passengers first rode on skyrail in February after the Noble Park Station opened.