Man punched in face in Melbourne CBD

A man has been hospitalised after being put in a headlock and punched in the face during an argument with a stranger in Melbourne's CBD, with police hoping to track down a man who might be able to help.

A 23-year-old man left a King Street venue when he got into a verbal argument with a stranger about 6.10am on Friday before placing the Altona Meadows man in a headlock and punching him in the face which knocked him unconscious and he fell backward onto concrete in Flinders Lane.

The unknown man - described as about 190cm tall, solid build with light-coloured hair - ran away while witnesses gave the injured man first aid before he was taken to hospital.

But police want to speak to another fair-haired man wearing a blue top and pants, as he may be able to assist with their inquiries.