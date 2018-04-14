Qantas flight diverted after air-con issue

A Qantas flight from Perth to Sydney has landed in Melbourne after experiencing mid-air problems with its air conditioning system.

The issue affected the aircraft's "ability to maintain pressure in the cabin" so the crew diverted flight QF568 to Melbourne, a spokeswoman said.

The Airbus A330 landed safely early on Saturday morning and passengers will be transferred to the first available flight to Sydney.

Before landing, the flight descended to 10,000 feet, where cabin pressurisation is not required, and the system was successfully restarted.

Engineers will inspect the plane in Melbourne.

Qantas said oxygen masks are deployed when a flight has a pressurisation issue.