Vic mayoral candidate hits back at racism

A woman hoping to become Melbourne's next lord mayor has hit back at her haters after claiming she's been swamped with racist social media posts.

Jennifer Yang, who is Chinese-Australian, says people have left messages including "not European enough" and "all diversity seems to mean is less white people" on her Facebook page ahead of the May City of Melbourne by-election.

"These are targeted racial attacks, not general political debate. They are intended to bring about racial vitriol and abuse," Ms Yang said in a statement on Friday.

The controversial comments have been removed and Ms Yang said she has reported them to Facebook and Twitter.

The previous Labor senate candidate is one of 14 mayoral hopefuls following the resignation of Robert Doyle in February over sexual harassment allegations.

The former mayor continues to deny the claims after an independent investigation upheld four allegations by City of Melbourne councillor Cathy Oke and her former colleague Tessa Sullivan.

These include Mr Doyle grabbing Ms Sullivan's breast while the pair were in a chauffer-driven mayoral car, and putting his hand on Ms Oke's thigh.

The hopefuls vying to take Mr Doyle's place include millionaires, political party members, an artist, a psychologist and a broadcaster.

Ballot papers will be sent out from April 23 with voting to close on May 11.