A blaze at a garbage dump in Melbourne's west is under control hours after breaking out next to a major motorway.

The fire started at the Knox Transfer Station at Wantirna South, off the EastLink motorway, around 2pm on Friday. A Country Fire Authority spokesman describing it as "quite a big incident".

Crews bought the blaze under control shortly after 4.30pm, and the CFA said EastLink traffic was flowing normally.