Vic men vow to discover who killed mother

The sons of a woman murdered in 1980 say they won't give up the hunt for her killer, despite a Supreme Court setback.

Maria James was stabbed 68 times at her Thornbury bookshop, and her murder was never solved, with a coroner finding she was slain by an "unknown person".

However, last year Victoria Police admitted they bungled an aspect of the investigation and Ms James' sons Mark and Adam want the case reopened.

They applied to State Coroner Sara Hinchey to reopen the inquest in light of new evidence.

The move required that they apply to the Supreme Court to rule on whether it had the power to set aside findings made before 1999, as it did previously under old legislation.

But on Friday, Justice Richard Niall ruled the Supreme Court of Victoria did not have jurisdiction to do so.

"Today's result is a huge disappointment for the family. It's yet another setback in this 38-year saga," lawyer Naty Guerrero-Diaz told reporters outside court on Friday.

"We will continue to fight to have the inquest reopened. We're considering all the other legal avenues and the family have said they are never going to give up the fight to get answers to the questions they have around who murdered their mum."

Justice Niall also delivered the same ruling in the case of Fay Spear, who applied to the Supreme Court to reopen the inquest into the fatal police shooting of her brother, Graeme Jensen, in October 1988.

"Today my family remains in legal limbo in our protracted battle to expose the full truth in relation to my brother Graeme's killing by police," she said in a statement.

"No Victorian family should have to go through this.

"All our families deserve truth and justice in our lifetimes. I will never stop fighting for this."

No determination has yet been made by the Supreme Court as to whether the Coroners Court has jurisdiction to reopen a finding made under the former legislation.